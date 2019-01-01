Bangladesh Foreign Service Association congratulates Hasina

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque, Acting President of BFSA Ambassador Masud Mahmood Khandaker, Second Vice President Nahida Sobhan, General Secretary Khorshed Khastagir, Chief of Protocol AKM Shahidul Karim, and Director General (Administration) Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury went to the Gonobhaban with flowers to congratulate her on Tuesday.

Hasina returned to parliament for the third consecutive term with a landslide victory in Dec 30 elections.