EU to continue to support Bangladesh, wants election ‘irregularities’ probed

“The European Union expects the country to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will continue to support the work in this context, in the interest of the people of Bangladesh,” the 27-nation bloc said in a post-election statement.

The ruling Awami League won landslide in the Dec 30 elections to return to parliament for the third consecutive term.

The opposition led by Dr Kamal Hossain rejected the results citing massive irregularities and demanded fresh elections.

The EU headquarters in a statement said preliminary results were communicated by the Bangladesh Election Commission.

"The mobilisation of voters and the participation of the opposition in the elections for the first time in 10 years reflect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh to democracy,” it said.

“However, violence has marred the election day, and significant obstacles to a level playing field remained in place throughout the process and have tainted the electoral campaign and the vote.

“The relevant national authorities should now ensure a proper examination of allegations of irregularities and commit to full transparency in their resolution,” read the statement.