New MPs to take oaths of office on Thursday

The parliamentary secretariat announced that the time was set once they received the election gazette.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who has been re-elected from the Rangpur-6 seat, will take her oath as legislative member before swearing in the newly elected members in the oath-taking chamber in the Parliament.

In keeping with tradition, the Awami League members will take their oaths first since they are the biggest bloc in parliament. The rest will follow accordingly.

After the ceremony, the new MPs will sign the parliament secretariat office signature book. Group photos will be taken afterwards.

# According to the Bangladesh constitution, members of parliament must be sworn in to office within three days of the publication of the gazette

# The first session of the new parliament must be convened within 30 days of the oath-taking ceremony

# A parliamentarian will lose their membership in case he or she fails to take oath or notify the speaker within 90 days of the start of the first session

Elections were held for 299 of 300 seats in parliament on Sunday. The election commission announced the results of 298 seats on the same night. The result of one seat was stayed due to disruptions in the voting.

The Awami League won 259 seats, while the Grand Alliance it leads secured 288 seats in the parliament. Having secured an absolute majority, the party will now form a government for a third consecutive term.

The Jatiya Oikya Front, the opposition alliance that includes the BNP, faced a massive defeat, winning just seven seats.

The alliance has accused the ruling party of obstructing voters, rigging votes and throwing out the polling agents of the opposition.

They have demanded a new election but the Election Commission has rejected the demand.