Wednesday, January 02, 2019

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Hasina on election victory

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-02 14:17:28 BdST

Sonia Gandhi, the parliamentary chairperson of the Indian Congress party, has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her win the 11th national election.

The Prime Minister's Office informed journalists of the message on Wednesday.

The Awami League won a landslide victory in the polls, with bagging 259 seats of 299 seats on their own, while its Grand Alliance took 288 seats on Dec 30.

The Awami League-led alliance will form the government for the third consecutive time.

The Awami League’s main challengers, the Jatiya Oikya Front and the BNP won only 7 seats.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning to congratulate after the poll results were out.

Chinese president and prime minister, the Saudi king and the crown prince, Quatar's amir, Bhutan's king and prime minister, Nepal's prime minister, Sri Lankan president, Palestine's president and the chief ministers of West Bengal and Tripura in India have congratulated the Awami League for its win

