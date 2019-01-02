‘Rapists’ will be brought to justice, says AL’s Quader

The Awami League leader called the incident reprehensible and said it would be punished accordingly.

“No-one involved in this will be spared,” said Quader. “I know the prime minister’s stance on this. I have already spoken to the police IG [Inspector General] and the military personnel deployed in that area are also investigating the matter seriously and the local administration will be swift in its action.”

“The government has a firm stance on this. Whoever is responsible must face punishment.”

The 40-year-old woman, being treated at Noakhali Sadar Hospital, told reporters that a gang of 10-12 men broke into their home in Subornachar Upazila on the night following the general election on Sunday.

The men reportedly tied up the woman’s husband and their school-going daughter inside the house and dragged the woman outside to take turns in raping her.



The woman, who was also severely beaten, said the attack followed an argument she had with ruling Awami League supporters at a voting centre in Charjubili Union during the day of the general election. Local Awami League leaders have denied the allegation against them.

“Ten to 12 men, including Mosharraf, Salahuddin and Sohel, began breaking down our doors and windows. They came in and beat me up severely,” said her husband.

“We were tied up inside the house while my wife was taken outside and gang-raped. They also beat her severely.”

Neighbours helped the family to the Noakhali Sadar Hospital. Doctors there said the couple had suffered multiple wounds.

Nine people have been named in the case filed over the incident. Police say they have arrested three suspects and are ‘trying to catch the others’.