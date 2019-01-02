Human rights bodies send investigators to Noakhali after gang rape on election day

The teams are from the National Human Rights Commission and the Ain O Salish Kendra, a legal aid organisation.

They spoke to the 40-year-old woman and her husband admitted at Noakhali Sadar Hospital.

The couple earlier told reporters that a gang of 10-12 men broke into their home in Subornachar Upazila on the night following the general election on Sunday.

They reportedly tied up the woman’s husband and their school-going daughter inside the house and dragged the woman outside to take turns in raping her.

The woman, who was also severely beaten, said the attack followed an argument she had with ruling Awami League supporters at a voting centre in Charjubili Union during the day of the general election.

The woman’s husband has named nine attackers in the case filed with police. So far, three of those named have been arrested, said District Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Sharif.

Kurailla Basu, 30 was arrested after the case was filed on Monday. On Tuesday night, police arrested Sohel, 35, and Swapan, 35, in separate raids in Cumilla and Lakshmipur.

“We have spoken to the woman and her physicians. After her test reports come back we will file our report,” said Al Mahmud, who was heading the three-member team from National Human Rights Commission. If necessary, she will be provided legal assistance, he added.

Selina Akhter who was heading the three-member team from Ain O Salish Kendra said they are trying to find out the context within which the assault took place.

“We will talk to a lot of people and visit the scene of the crime to carry out a detailed investigation.”

Chittagong Range Deputy Inspector General Golam Faruk has visited the couple’s home at Subornachar around 5pm. He will also visit the victim in the hospital, said SP Ilias.

“DIG Faruk instructed us to find the remaining attackers using technology as soon as possible.”