Wednesday, January 02, 2019

MPs-elect must take oath within 90 days from start of session to retain seat

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-02 22:34:02 BdST

bdnews24

An MP-elect will lose their seat if they do not take oath within 90 days from the start of the first session of parliament, the Election Commission secretary says.

Helal Uddin Ahmed spoke to reporters about the issue on Wednesday amid speculations that the seven MPs-elect of the BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance may not take oath of office.

Members of parliament must be sworn in to office within three days of the publication of the gazette and the first session of the new parliament must be convened within 30 days of the oath-taking ceremony, according to Helal.

A parliamentarian will lose membership in case he or she fails to take oath within 90 days of the start of the first session, he said.

The EC will initiate election to the constituency again once after getting notification from the Parliament Secretariat about the vacancy of the seat, he added.

