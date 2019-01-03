Canada to continue to work with Hasina government, wants polls irregularities addressed

In a post-election statement, Ottawa on Wednesday said the participation of tens of millions of voters in Bangladesh’s 11th parliamentary elections on Dec 30 is a "testament to the strong democratic convictions of the Bangladeshi people".

“Canada was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, and will continue to work with the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to advance our mutual interests," the global affairs office said.

“Canada notes the importance of fair elections with a viable opposition, independent democratic institutions and freedom of the press to ensure that citizens are able to partake meaningfully in a strong and healthy democracy.

“While welcoming the increased participation of opposition parties in this election, Canada remains disappointed by credible claims of irregularities exhibited during the campaign and calls on the relevant authorities to work transparently with all parties to address these claims.

It extended its sympathy “to all citizens and families affected by the violence that has occurred”.

“In the transition period leading up to the installation of a new government,” added the statement, “Canada calls on all concerned to proceed in a peaceful and lawful manner and to ensure that the rights to freedom of expression and assembly are protected."