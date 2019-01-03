বাংলা
Local AL leader arrested over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day

    Published: 2019-01-03 09:40:18 BdST

Awami League leader Ruhul Amin was formerly a member of the Charjubli Union Council.

A local Awami League leader and another suspect have been arrested over the gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali on the election day.

Ruhul Amin, a publication secretary of the ruling party at Subornachar Upazila, was caught at a poultry farm at Sadar Upazila on Wednesday night, police have said. Another suspect, ‘Bechu’, was arrested in a separate raid at Senbagh.

A gang of 10-12 men had descended on the woman's home at Madhyabagh village on the night following the election. They beat and tied up the woman's husband and school-going daughter inside the house, and dragged her outside to take turns in raping her.

The victim in her forties, who was also severely beaten, had told reporters that she had argued with Awami League supporters at a voting centre on the election day, following which Ruhul Amin's 'accomplices' attacked her on Sunday night.

When Deputy Inspector General of Police Khandker Golam Faruk went to visit the victim at Noakhali Sadar Hospital on Wednesday, she told him that Char Jabbar Police did not record Ruhul Amin’s name in the case filed by her husband.

DIG Faruk had assured her that Amin's involvement will be investigated following which he and another suspect were arrested in late-night raids, said Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Sharif.       

