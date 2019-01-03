Shootout, fighting leaves two dead in Cumilla

The man, who died in a shootout at Adarsha Sadar Upazila on early Thursday, has been identified as 22-year-old Saiful Islam.

Saiful, who hailed from the upazila, was in police’s list of top drug traffickers. He was accused in five cases mostly related to drug trafficking, according to the police.

The shootout happened at Monagram village, said Cumilla Detective Branch chief Nasir Uddin Mridha.

A team comprising of personnel from Detective Branch and Kotwali Model Police Station raided a hideout in Monagram around 12am after being tipped-off about Saiful gathering there with his accomplices, Mridha told reporters.

Saiful’s accomplices allegedly opened fire on police, prompting retaliation, he said.

“Saiful was wounded in the gunfight and was taken to Cumilla Medical College where doctors declared him dead,” said the DB officer. Three police personnel were injured in the gunfight. A shotgun and 300 yaba pills were recovered from the scene.

FIGHT OVER LAND

One Safiqul Islam, 45, died after being injured during a fight over a land dispute at Chandina's Chandsar village.

Safiqul later died while he was being treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Safiqul’s younger brother Toufique Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and wife Lily Begum were also injured. They are admitted for treatment at various hospitals in Cumilla and Dhaka.

The clash happened between the sons of late Ali Mia and his neighbour Abdul Hakim, locals have said.

The sons of Hakim stopped Toufique while he was cutting tree limbs on a disputed part of land on Tuesday, triggering a fight between the neighbours.

Safiqul had been injured with sharp weapons along with Toufique, Faruk and Lily.

Mamtaz Uddin, elder brother of Safiqul, filed a case over the incident, said Abul Faisal, chief of Chandina Police Station.

Four of the accused have already been arrested.