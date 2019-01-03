Hasina to meet president at Bangabhaban

She is scheduled to meet President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban at 4pm, Md Jainal Abedin, the president’s press secretary told bdnews24.com.

Hasina and President Hamid will be meeting for the first time at the presidential palace since the ruling party swept the results of the 11th national election on Dec 30.

She last visited the Bangabhaban to take part in celebrations for Bangladesh’s Victory Day.

The ruling Awami League and its close allies with the boat symbol have swept the results of the 11th national election held on Sunday, securing 267 seats.

The main opposition alliance, the Jatiya Oikya Front which includes the BNP, bagged only 7 seats in the election amid reports of vote rigging and violence.

Following Sunday’s victory, the Awami League-led Grand Alliance is going to form a government for the third consecutive term.

Sheikh Hasina is set to retain the position of prime minister.

According to the Bangladesh constitution, the prime minister is appointed by the president. He will also conduct the swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet.