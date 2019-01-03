বাংলা
Thursday, January 03, 2019

Hasina chosen as the leader of Bangladesh parliament

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-03 15:27:36 BdST

bdnews24

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has been elected as the leader of parliament for the third consecutive term.

The newly elected MPs of the Awami League, under the leadership of Hasina, held their first meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

Hasina was unanimously elected as the chief of the Awami League parliamentary party after the Dec 30 election. "She has been very successful as the leader of parliament," former Chief Whip Abdus Shahid told bdnews24.com after the meeting.

Hasina had also been elected as the leader of the parliament in 1996, 2009 and 2014.

