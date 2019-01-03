Hasina chosen as the leader of Bangladesh parliament

The newly elected MPs of the Awami League, under the leadership of Hasina, held their first meeting at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

Hasina was unanimously elected as the chief of the Awami League parliamentary party after the Dec 30 election. "She has been very successful as the leader of parliament," former Chief Whip Abdus Shahid told bdnews24.com after the meeting.

Hasina had also been elected as the leader of the parliament in 1996, 2009 and 2014.