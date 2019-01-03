Syed Ashraf seeks more time to take oath

The former general secretary of the Awami League made the request in a letter addressing Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old politician has been suffering from lung cancer for which he is currently receiving treatment in Thailand. He took his leave of absence from parliament on Sept 18.

Even though Ashraf was absent during the election, he emerged the winner at Kishoreganj-1.

Asked about the letter, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told bdnews24.com, “I’ve received his letter. He wants to take his oath after returning to the country. In any case, he has 90 days to be sworn in.”