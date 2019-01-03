Admit Mainul Hosein to BSMMU for treatment: High Court to govt

The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order on Thursday in response to a petition filed by Mainul's wife Saju Hosein.

Mainul, a former adviser to the military-controlled caretaker government, was arrested two and a half months ago on charges of defaming a journalist in a TV talk-show.

Mainul is physically ill and he needs to be admitted to a hospital immediately for treatment, his wife pleaded.

On Nov 19, a petition was filed seeking orders for admission of Mainul at a specialised hospital for treatment and challenging the ‘government’s inactiveness’ in the attack on him in a Rangpur court.

After hearing the petition, the court directed the Rangpur jail juthorities and Rangpur Medical College Hospital to form a medical board and take measures for a health check-up of Mainul.

Following the orders, his lawyers again sought court orders to admit Mainul to the BSMMU saying his health had worsened even more.

A series of cases was started against Mainul after he called journalist Masuda Bhatti a “woman of loose morals” in a TV talk-show on Oct 16.

Mainul was a frontline member of the political alliance Jatiya Oikya Front led by Dr Kamal Hossain.

Police arrested Mainul on Oct 23 in a defamation case filed in Rangpur. The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court rejected his bail plea and sent him to jail when he was presented before it the following day.