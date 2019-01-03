বাংলা
Thursday, January 03, 2019

Admit Mainul Hosein to BSMMU for treatment: High Court to govt

  • Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-03 20:46:48 BdST

bdnews24

The High Court has ordered the government to immediately admit Mainul Hosein to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU for treatment.

The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order on Thursday in response to a petition filed by Mainul's wife Saju Hosein.

Mainul, a former adviser to the military-controlled caretaker government, was arrested two and a half months ago on charges of defaming a journalist in a TV talk-show.

Mainul is physically ill and he needs to be admitted to a hospital immediately for treatment, his wife pleaded.

On Nov 19, a petition was filed seeking orders for admission of Mainul at a specialised hospital for treatment and challenging the ‘government’s inactiveness’ in the attack on him in a Rangpur court.

After hearing the petition, the court directed the Rangpur jail juthorities and Rangpur Medical College Hospital to form a medical board and take measures for a health check-up of Mainul.

 Following the orders, his lawyers again sought court orders to admit Mainul to the BSMMU saying his health had worsened even more.

A series of cases was started against Mainul after he called journalist Masuda Bhatti a “woman of loose morals” in a TV talk-show on Oct 16.

Mainul was a frontline member of the political alliance Jatiya Oikya Front led by Dr Kamal Hossain.

Police arrested Mainul on Oct 23 in a defamation case filed in Rangpur. The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court rejected his bail plea and sent him to jail when he was presented before it the following day.

Cabinet to be sworn in Monday

Syed Ashraf will take oath later

Hasina elected the leader of parliament

Fire at Lalbagh polythene factory

Shootout, fighting leaves 2 dead in Cumilla

MPs taking oath

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved