Syed Ashraf’s death is an irreparable loss to Bangladesh’s politics: President

The public administration minister died after a long battle with cancer at a hospital in Thailand on Thursday night.

The former general secretary is held in huge respect by Awami League loyalists for shepherding the party during one of its toughest times.

He was elected MP from Kishoreganj-1 seat in absentia and sought time to take oath as the swearing-in ceremony of the new MPs was held on Thursday morning.

“The death of Syed Ashraful Islam is an irreparable loss to Bangladesh’s politics. The people of the country will always remember him for his role in politics and development,” President Hamid said in a condolence message.

Hamid prayed for peace of the departed soul and extended his sympathy to the members of bereaving family.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Finance Minister AMA Muhith, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, among others, mourned Syed Ashraf.