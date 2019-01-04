Police catch another suspect over gang-rape in Noakhali on election day

Jashim Uddin was arrested from Chittagong’s Nazirhat around 6:30am, said Charjabbar Police Inspector Ibrahim Khalil.

The 30-year-old banana seller had fled the Madhyambaga village after the attack on Sunday night.

He was not named in the case filed with police, but police have found his involvement in the assault.

“A team of policemen from Charjabbar arrested him from Chittagong after confirming his location,” said Inspector Khalil.

So far six have been arrested over the gang-rape of a woman, who said she and her family came under attack over an argument she had with Awami League supporters at a voting centre.

Besides Jashim, the others include a local Awami League leader and former Union Council member Ruhul Amin and four brickfield labourers. Police said it is working to arrest the remaining suspects.

On the night following the general election, a gang of 10-12 men broke into the home of the woman at Madhyambaga village.

They beat up her husband, who is in his fifties, and tied him up with their school-going daughter inside the house. The woman was then dragged outside, beaten and repeatedly raped.

Their neighbours helped the couple to Noakhali Sadar Hospital after the attackers left.

On Thursday, doctors found evidence of sexual assault on the victim in her forties.