Yaba inside dead body recovered from Teknaf beach: Police

The male, approximately aged 25 to 26 years, was found dead on a beach near Noakhaliya Para at Teknaf Sadar Union around 11am Friday, said Teknaf Police OC Prodip Kumar Das.

“He has bullet wounds on in the head, chest and throat. The impact has split open his stomach, which seems to contain yaba tablets.”

The youth may have died as a result of feud between rival traffickers of the illegal amphetamine-based drug, the police have said.

The young male was wearing black jeans and brown shirt at the time of his death. His body has been sent to the morgue at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.