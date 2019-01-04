বাংলা
Friday, January 04, 2019

Yaba inside dead body recovered from Teknaf beach: Police

  • Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-04 17:25:14 BdST

bdnews24

The body of an unidentified youth who was shot multiple times has been recovered from a beach at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

The male, approximately aged 25 to 26 years, was found dead on a beach near Noakhaliya Para at Teknaf Sadar Union around 11am Friday, said Teknaf Police OC Prodip Kumar Das.

“He has bullet wounds on in the head, chest and throat. The impact has split open his stomach, which seems to contain yaba tablets.” 

The youth may have died as a result of feud between rival traffickers of the illegal amphetamine-based drug, the police have said.

The young male was wearing black jeans and brown shirt at the time of his death. His body has been sent to the morgue at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

‘Main culprit’ behind gang-rape caught

Another gang-rape suspect caught

Khulna journalist gets bail

Syed Ashraf will live in his deeds: Hasina

Noakhali woman was raped: Doctors

Syed Ashraf’s death an irreparable loss: President

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved