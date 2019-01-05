Bamboo market in Dhaka’s Merul Badda catches fire

Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
The fire erupted at the market near the East-West University around 12:30am on Saturday, Fire Service officer Babul Mia said from its control room.
Several units of the Fire Service are working to douse the fire, but the market has been burnt down, she added.
A firecrew said six units came to douse the fire, but were facing trouble due to lack of water in the area.
They would bring water from nearby Hatirjheel lake if necessary, he added.