Bamboo market in Dhaka’s Merul Badda catches fire

The fire erupted at the market near the East-West University around 12:30am on Saturday, Fire Service officer Babul Mia said from its control room.

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy, a resident of the neighbourhood, told bdnews24.com that the “huge” fire spread panic among the residents.

Several units of the Fire Service are working to douse the fire, but the market has been burnt down, she added.

The fire was burning down the bamboos, bdnews24.com photographer Mahmud Zaman Ovi said from the scene at 1:15am.

A firecrew said six units came to douse the fire, but were facing trouble due to lack of water in the area.

They would bring water from nearby Hatirjheel lake if necessary, he added.