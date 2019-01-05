Two suspected drug dealers found shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

The bodies were recovered from the beach adjacent to the Razarchhara area in Baharchhara Union around 9:30am on Saturday, said Pradeep Kumar Das, chief of Teknaf Police Station.

The men appear to be between 30 to 35 years of age and have yet to be identified, police said.

Local residents spotted the bodies on the beach and reported it to police, Pradeep said.

“Both of them were gunned down. 10,000 yaba tablets were found next to them. Police believe that a rivalry between yaba trafficking gangs led to their deaths,” he added.

Police are investigating the incident, the OC said, adding that the bodies were taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.