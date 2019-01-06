বাংলা
Sunday, January 06, 2019

Passenger killed in Barishal launch accident

  • Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-06 10:53:17 BdST

A passenger has been killed in a launch accident on the Meghna River estuary in Barishal’s Mehendiganj.

The man has been identified as Sakib Palowan, 20. Another victim, Noor Mohammad, was admitted to Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital with injuries.

According to marine police, the Adventure-9 launch headed from Barishal to Dhaka was stuck in the shallows when it was rammed by the Dhaka-bound Sundarban-6 launch.

Adventure-9 launch passenger Asif Iqbal Khan said that the launch left Barishal port for Dhaka around 9 pm on Saturday.

Around 11:30pm it got stuck in the shallows in Mehendiganj. The launch then waited for the tide to lift it. Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time.

Around 1:45am there was a loud sound and the launch shook, Khan said. Many of the cabin passengers were thrown from their beds. Two were critically injured.

Barishal Marine Police OC Belal Hossain said the two victims were rescued and admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla hospital, where doctors on duty declared one dead.

