Labour protest blocks Uttara road

The garment workers took to the streets around 9am on Sunday in the Uttara area, Airport Police Assistant Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

They blocked the road from Azampur to Jashimuddin Road and are calling for a raise in the minimum wage and several other demands.

No vehicles have been able to use the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway due to the protest. The block on the movement of vehicles has led to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the road.

According to Uttara West Police OC Ali Hossain Khan, workers from Dhaka’s Uttar Khan and Dakhin Khan also joined in the demonstration after they heard of the protest.

“We are trying to manage the situation, but the number of protesters is steadily increasing.”