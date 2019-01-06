Two killed in Netrokona road accident

Three people, including the woman’s daughter, have also been injured in the accident.

The accident occurred in the Lakshmiganj area on the Netrokona-Modon Road at 8:15 am on Sunday, said Netrokona Model Police Station OC Borhan Uddin Khan.

The dead have been identified as Tania Akhtar, 30, and her six-year-old son Momen.

Tania’s daughter, 12-year-old Habiba Akhtar, has been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital with injuries.

The two others injured in the accident received first aid at Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital.

“The bus was travelling from Modon to Netrokona Sadar,” said OC Borhan. “On the way it crashed head-on into an autorickshaw, killing the two on the spot.”

The bus and autorickshaw drivers fled after the accident, the police official said.