New cabinet to be announced at 5pm

The new ministers and ministers of state for the Awami League’s third term will be named then, said Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam.

“The names of the new cabinet members will be announced at a press conference,” he told bdnews24.com.

The new members of cabinet will take an oath at the Bangabhaban at 3.30pm on Monday.

The Bangladesh government has never before named cabinet members before the swearing-in ceremony. Previously reporters had to wait until the oath-taking ceremony to receive the final list.

The Cabinet Division is now completing preparations for the oath-taking ceremony. The event will be held at 3.30pm at the Bangabhaban on Monday.

Folders have been readied for the new ministers’ oaths, an official at the Cabinet Division told bdnews24.com.

This time the cabinet may be made up of 46 members. “There may be about 30 new faces in cabinet.”

Cabinet Division officials were preparing the separate files and folders for the ceremony on Sunday morning.

The prime minister called the cabinet secretary to the Ganabhaban at 11:30am, another Cabinet Division official told bdnews24.com. She then handed the complete list of cabinet members to him.

The Department of Government Transport is tasked with providing transport services and drivers to ministers, ministers of state and deputy ministers.

The department’s Transport Commissioner Syed Abdul Momin told bdnews24.com on Sunday afternoon that vehicles are being prepared for the new ministers according to the Cabinet Division’s instructions.

When asked how many vehicles were being prepared, he said: “We do not yet know the number of vehicles needed. We are preparing vehicles according to our capabilities. The Cabinet Division will decide where the vehicles will go.”

The previous cabinet, led by Hasina, had 32 ministers, 17 ministers of state and two deputy ministers. Four ‘technocrat ministers’ had resigned from their posts before the election.