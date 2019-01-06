Two killed in train accidents in Chattogram

The two accidents occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram line in Mirsarai on Sunday, police said.

One of the dead has been identified as 45-year-old Md Rafiq, a brick-field worker. The other casualty is yet to be identified.

SI Shahidul Islam of the Chattogram Railway’s Sitakunda Police Outpost told bdnews24.com that Rafiq worked in a brick field in Khagrachhari. He was passing through Baroiahat on his way home.

Witnesses said Rafiq was urinating on the side of the rail track when he was fatally struck by the Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express which had departed from Chattogram earlier.

“We have also received reports of a death in Mirsarai. But we still don’t know how the accident occurred or which train caused it.”