Awami League icon Syed Ashraful Islam laid to rest at Banani

    Published: 2019-01-06

Syed Ashraful Islam, the former general secretary of the Awami League, has been laid to rest at the capital’s Banani graveyard.

The public administration minister, who had fought a lengthy battle with lung cancer, breathed his last at the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thailand at the age of 67 on Thursday night.

On Sunday, the body of Syed Ashraf was taken to South Plaza of the parliament building at 10am for his Namaj-e-Janaza or funeral prayers after his mortal remains were flown back to Bangladesh on Saturday evening.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed floral wreaths on his coffin, which was draped with the national flag and the Awami League flag.

Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists joined the service, remembering the Presidium member, who had been a pillar of the party through difficult times, with tears in their eyes.

His political rivals also paid tribute to Syed Ashraf, who had distinguished himself by his honesty, integrity and political tolerance.

Syed Ashraf, who was a freedom fighter in the Liberation War, was given a guard of honour on behalf of the Dhaka district administration after the prayers.

Later, the remains were flown to Kishoreganj where another Namaj-e-Janaza was held at 12pm.

A third Janaza was held at the Anjuman Eidgah ground in Mymensingh at 2pm after which his body was brought to its final resting place in the Banani Graveyard in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

