Schoolgirl ‘raped and killed’ in Satkhira

The body of Sushmita, a third-grade student of Gabtola Government Primary School, was recovered from her neighbour Nirmal Sarker’s house around 11pm on Sunday, said Biplob Kumar Nath, chief of Ashashuni Police Station.

Joydeb Sarker, 20, an eleventh-grade student of Budhata BBM Collegiate School, has been arrested after the Sushmita’s death.

“Sushmita used to go at Nirmal's daughter Ambika for private tutoring. As Ambika was not at home on Sunday, his brother Joydeb taught Sushmita. Later Joydeb called her again after she went home to leave her bag,” said her father Proshanta.

“Joydeb bought some food from a local shop and persuaded my daughter to take it. He then violated Sushmita. There was no one at Joydeb's house at the time.”

Joydeb confessed his involvement with the rape and murder after his arrest, said OC Biplob.

Signs of rape were also found in the medical test, OC Biplob said.

As Sushmita lost consciousness Joydeb threw her into a pond. When her family members and villagers began to look for her Joydeb retrieved the body and kept it in his bathroom, OC Biplob said citing Joydeb’s statement.

The girl’s body was taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.