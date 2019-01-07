Man detained as garment worker dies after ‘gang-rape’ in Ashulia

Ashulia Police Station Inspector Jabed Masud said on Monday they were questioning the suspect, Abdur Rahim, 24.

The victim’s mother said the 16-year-old girl made a complaint at the police station on Sunday night naming Rahim, ‘Ripon’, ‘Shipon’ and another person – all workers of the same factory where the girl worked.

She alleged the suspects tricked her into an empty housing project site on Saturday night and raped her there (after they left their workplace.

“My girl detailed the incident after returning home,” the mother said.

The girl fell ill early on Monday and the doctor at Women and Children Health Centre at Narsinghapur declared her dead on arrival, she added.

The father of the girl said she called him on his phone on Saturday night and asked for ransom money to get free.

A cousin of the girl said detainee Rahim is their relative.

Rahim was in a relationship with the girl even though he was married, the cousin added.

She also said the girl had told the family before she died how she had been raped.

Inspector Jabed said they sent had the body to Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination to know the cause of her death.