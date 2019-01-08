New Bangladesh ministers speak of hope, embracing challenge

On the list of 47 ministers, released a day ahead of inauguration, 27 are first-timers.

The new ministers from the Awami League facing the heat of expectation, having replaced senior leaders from their portfolios, talked about embracing the challenge.

On Monday, Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina began her fourth term as prime minister, taking oath of office along with 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and 3 deputy ministers.

After their inauguration ceremony at the Bangabhaban, the new ministers spoke to reporters about what they expect to achieve.

“The nation elected our party to power with a lot of hopes,” said Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, a first-time MP from Chittagong.

“I’m not taking my role of minister as reward. It is rather a responsibility in which I’ll invest my all.”

Son of late Awami League veteran ABM Mohuddin Chowdhury, Nowfel will work as deputy minister for education.

He was interested in working for the education ministry, said the man, a lawyer by training. “The new education minister is highly experienced. Working with her will be rewarding.”

Dipu Moni has returned to the cabinet after a five-year break. She is the first woman to become education minister in Bangladesh. “I seek everyone’s support in improving education in our country,” she told bdnews24.com.

“The way the prime minister has been empowering women, it will remain a lasting example for our nation. Woman are always ahead in making decisions.”

“I’ll try my very best to fulfill the expectation and love with which the prime minister has entrusted this role on me,” said the politician, who was also Bangladesh’s first woman foreign minister.

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, a former Jubo League leader and four-times MP from Narshingdi, will head the industries ministry. “My work is to implement the promises the prime minister has made to the nation. I’ll carry out my role with sincerity.”

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, elected from Dinajpur-2, also works as the ruling party’s central organising secretary. He has taken oath as state minister of shipping.

“Since this is politics, responsibilities will come suddenly. I’ll do my best to carry out my duties to uphold the prestige of the shipping ministry.”

Law Minister Anisul Haq took oath on Monday after retaining his portfolio in the surprise remake of the cabinet. “My challenge is to finish the works that I had been doing.”

He said he felt hopeful about his new colleagues in cabinet. “The newcomers will be busy with their works, this is my expectation of them,” said Haq.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam hoped to soon kick-start talks with Myanmar about repatriating Rohingya refugees.

“The list we provided to Myanmar, after everything we did we could not return the refugees to their homes. We will hopefully send them home within few months.”

But the task is not at all easy, said Alam, who had been in his role for the last five years.

“What we are seeing now that insurgent groups, not ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army), are attacking security posts over there (Myanmar). The situation has become complex.”

Zahid Maleque, the former state minister for health, has been promoted to head the health ministry. “Health services will be within everyone’s reach. I plan to quickly finish our old works and move ahead with implementing new projects,” he said.