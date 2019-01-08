Two 4-year-old girls found dead in Dhaka’s Demra

Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2019-01-08 01:05:20 BdST
The bodies were found in a flat on the ground floor of a building on Shahjalal Road at Konaparha on Monday night, police said.
The girls have been identified as ‘Nusrat’ and ‘Dola’, both 4-year-old and playmates.
The girls were missing since morning and their families made announcements through mikes for their whereabouts, Demra Police Station Inspector Noor-e-Alam Siddique told bdnews24.com.
One of the bodies was lying on a bed and the other under the bed, he said and added the man who rented the flat was at large.
The inspector could not confirm the reason behind the deaths.