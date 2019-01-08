বাংলা
Tuesday, January 08, 2019

Two 4-year-old girls found dead in Dhaka’s Demra

  • Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-08 01:05:20 BdST

bdnews24

Police have recovered bodies of two minor girls from a house at Dhaka’s Demra.

The bodies were found in a flat on the ground floor of a building on Shahjalal Road at Konaparha on Monday night, police said.

The girls have been identified as ‘Nusrat’ and ‘Dola’, both 4-year-old and playmates.

The girls were missing since morning and their families made announcements through mikes for their whereabouts, Demra Police Station Inspector Noor-e-Alam Siddique told bdnews24.com.

One of the bodies was lying on a bed and the other under the bed, he said and added the man who rented the flat was at large.

The inspector could not confirm the reason behind the deaths.

Tipu Munshi wants end to corruption

Better to retire than be removed: Muhith

Teen dies after ‘gang-rape’ in Ashulia

Teacher found dead in Munshiganj

Mob beats ‘extortionist’ to death in Ctg

Observers hail new cabinet faces

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved