Foreign Minister Abdul Momen to focus on economic diplomacy

“This is not easy (to be a developed country). There are challenges. But together we’ll be able to achieve that,” he told diplomatic correspondents on the first day in his office in the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, who is running this office for the consecutive second term, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque, Secretary (bilateral) Md Kamrul Ahsan were also present.

President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Raheed Ejaz and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib led the members to congratulate them with bouquets.

Momen, an MP from Sylhet-1 constituency, had served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN. He is also younger brother of AMA Muhith, the immediate past finance minister.

He said after their swearing-in on Sunday, the prime minister told them that ‘you are not for any specific party now, you are for all people’.

“My personal interest is to support the government’s several programmes focusing on Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 to build Sonar Bangla which will be a developed and prosperous country.”

“For this, we will need foreign investments. The foreign ministry will play an active role in this regard. We’ll step up our economic diplomacy to implement the prime minister’s vision,” he said.

“We need active collaboration, cooperation and partnership of all.”

“Our relationship is solidly based on the basis of trust and sovereignty.

“We don’t have enmity with any country,” he said, “We need cooperation from friendly countries, too.”

Earlier, State Minister Shahriar Alam told diplomatic correspondents that the government would continue to take “effective steps” to address the Rohingya crisis.

He hoped the pending repatriation process based on an agreed list of verified Rohingyas would begin soon.

Responding to a question, he said the government would also continue efforts to bring back convicted BNP leader Tarique Rahman from London as they believe in the rule of law.

Rahman, son of Khaleda Zia, was sentenced to life in prison over the 2004 grenade attack on the then opposition Awami League rally targeting Hasina.