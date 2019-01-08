বাংলা
EC's Mahbub Talukder clarifies his polls comments, says no change in his stance

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said his earlier stance over the 11th parliamentary election has not changed as he sought to clear misgivings.

Confusion was created over his comment during a programme organised on Jan 3 to thank EC officials where he said “we have presented a participatory election.”

The comment triggered a debate because before the Dec 30 election, Talukder told reporters that there were no equal opportunities for the political parties.

“I’ve not changed my stance,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Many journalists asked me whether I changed my stance. So, it is necessary to remove the confusion,” he said.

“On December 17, 2018, I said all the parties’ participation in an election is called a participatory election. It has no relation with a free and fair election. A participatory election is a primary outcome.”

"The bottom line is whether the election is acceptable and credible. If the election is not held in an acceptable and credible manner, a participatory election will be of no use,” added the statement.

Talukder maintained that he did not say anything about the credibility and acceptance of the parliamentary election at the event.

“When journalists asked me how the election was, I had earlier said ‘ask your conscience and you will get the answer.”

“The programme on January 3 was an event to give thanks. It is a courtesy to thank someone with a praiseworthy comment. It will not be right to analyse my speech of thanks politically," the election commissioner remarked.

