Progress in anti-graft efforts will be visible within two months: ACC chief

Iqbal Mahmood says the commission’s efforts against corruption will now get visible with “a month or two”.

A day after the new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took oath, the ACC chief exchanged views with journalists in his Dhaka office on Tuesday.

“We will do whatever is necessary to execute the government’s mandate against corruption. We won’t see who belongs to which party or holds what views,” he said.

“We are much more confident than we were before because the current government’s mandate is against corruption,” he added, calling for everyone’s cooperation.

Asked what the ACC will do if any complaint is filed against any outgoing minister, he reiterated that the commission would not differentiate between the accused people.

“We will catch anyone involved in corruption and take action against them,” he said.

“We will investigate if we get any complaints. And we will do something visible. You (journalists) can also complain. Mark my words, you will see visible progress in controlling corruption in a month or two. It’s my duty,” he added.

On being asked why two more months are needed now that he has been heading the commission for three years, he said, “We could not work much due to strategic reasons in past three months. We will make up the lost ground in this period.”

He also said they were working on the pledge to check the wealth information given by the MP candidates in their affidavits submitted before the recent parliamentary polls.

“It’s important. Because they will run the country,” the ACC chief said.