বাংলা
Wednesday, January 09, 2019

Tungipara set to welcome Sheikh Hasina, new cabinet 

  • Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-09 11:22:34 BdST

bdnews24

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues have set out for Gopalganj’s Tungipara to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place.

Preparations are in full swing at Tungipara to greet the prime minister. Arcades, banners, festoons and colourful flags have decorated Hasina’s birthplace and election constituency.

Hasina, who has begun a record fourth term as prime minister, started her campaign for the 11th parliamentary election at Tungipara.

The festivities in Tungipara started after Hasina was sworn in for a third successive term as prime minister on Monday.

On Wednesday, Hasina will pay homage to her father by offering prayers and placing a wreath at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s grave at 11am, according to the travel itinerary.

Thorough security measures have been put in place throughout the area to mark the prime minister’s visit, said Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan.

Law-enforcement forces will be aided by intelligence agencies to ensure the security of the prime minister and her cabinet colleagues.

Brahmanbaria polls in progress

Visible progress in 2 months: ACC chief

RMG worker dies amid unrest

Sohel was not an extortionist: Family

Minister to crack down on ‘shady’ news sites

Palak gets flak for helmet-less ride to work

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved