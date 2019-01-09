Tungipara set to welcome Sheikh Hasina, new cabinet 

Preparations are in full swing at Tungipara to greet the prime minister. Arcades, banners, festoons and colourful flags have decorated Hasina’s birthplace and election constituency.

Hasina, who has begun a record fourth term as prime minister, started her campaign for the 11th parliamentary election at Tungipara.

The festivities in Tungipara started after Hasina was sworn in for a third successive term as prime minister on Monday.

On Wednesday, Hasina will pay homage to her father by offering prayers and placing a wreath at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s grave at 11am, according to the travel itinerary.

Thorough security measures have been put in place throughout the area to mark the prime minister’s visit, said Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan.

Law-enforcement forces will be aided by intelligence agencies to ensure the security of the prime minister and her cabinet colleagues.