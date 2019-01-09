বাংলা
Wednesday, January 09, 2019

Singapore PM Lee congratulates Hasina on re-election

  • Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-09 20:47:01 BdST

bdnews24
President Md Abdul Hamid administers oath of office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, beginning her fourth term, during an inauguration ceremony at the Bangabhaban on Monday. Photo: ABM Aktaruzzaman / PID

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a message, he also congratulated Awami League on electoral victory.

“Singapore and Bangladesh share a warm and longstanding relationship, underpinned by strong economic and cultural ties,” he said.

“I look forward to working with you to deepen the growing friendship, cooperation and people-to-people ties between our two countries in the years ahead,” read the message.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated new foreign minister AK Abdul Momen in a message.

“I believe that under your leadership, the cooperation relations between our two foreign ministers in particular and the traditional friendship relations between our two countries in general will be more developed, in the interests of our two peoples and for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over,” read the message.

30 injured in Savar as workers clash with police

‘Kidnapper’ killed in Jashore shootout

BRTC workers call off strike

Sheikh Hasina heads to Tungipara

Brahmanbaria polls in progress

Visible progress in 2 months: ACC chief

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved