Singapore PM Lee congratulates Hasina on re-election

In a message, he also congratulated Awami League on electoral victory.

“Singapore and Bangladesh share a warm and longstanding relationship, underpinned by strong economic and cultural ties,” he said.

“I look forward to working with you to deepen the growing friendship, cooperation and people-to-people ties between our two countries in the years ahead,” read the message.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh congratulated new foreign minister AK Abdul Momen in a message.

“I believe that under your leadership, the cooperation relations between our two foreign ministers in particular and the traditional friendship relations between our two countries in general will be more developed, in the interests of our two peoples and for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over,” read the message.