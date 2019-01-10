Two drug suspects killed in Cox’s Bazar police ‘shootout’

The shootout occurred in Shabran Union’s Khubermukh area during a police raid around 1:15 am on Thursday, said Pradip Kumar Das, the chief of the local police station.

The deceased have been identified as Abdur Rashid, 47, and Abdul Kalam, 34.

Rashid was named in six drug and human trafficking and domestic abuse cases while Kalam had eight drug smuggling and other cases against him.

They were also named on the government’s anti-narcotics list, according to the police.

“Rashid and Rahman, who were both fugitives, were arrested on Wednesday evening and taken into custody for interrogation,” said OC Pradip.

“They admitted their involvement in drug smuggling during questioning. Police later took them on a raid to recover the drugs.”

After a police team reached the Khubermukh area around 1:15 am on Thursday with the suspects in tow, accomplices of Rashid and Rahman opened fire on them, according to OC Pradip.

“Police then returned fire in defence. Rashid and Rahman were shot in the gunfight.”

The two suspects were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by doctors, the OC said.

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

Police recovered 22,000 yaba tablets, five local firearms and 22 bullets from the scene, said OC Pradip.