Thursday, January 10, 2019

Give fair wage, safe working conditions: German envoy to Bangladesh factory owners

  • Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-10 14:14:07 BdST

bdnews24

German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz has supported the ongoing protest by garment workers in Dhaka saying he is in favour of a “peaceful and fair” resolution of the conflict.

“Police shouldn’t suppress striking garment workers. It’s up to the factory owners to negotiate. Give fair wages and safe working conditions. Establish an accident insurance. Don’t hide behind the government,” Fahrenholtz tweeted on Thursday.

In another tweet, he said: “I am in favour of a peaceful and fair resolution of this conflict.”

Germany is one of the biggest buyers of Bangladesh’s clothes that get duty-free access.

The garment factory workers are continuing protests in Dhaka, despite the government’s decision to review their wage. The protest entered the fifth day on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian held an emergency meeting with factory owners, labour representatives and law-enforcement agencies.

A 12-strong panel will review worker wage and follow up with steps within one month, Munshi had announced after the meeting.

