Wage protests shut 20 garment factories in Savar

Police clashed with protesters who had descended on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway and the Jirabo-Kathgora-Bishmail road around 8am Thursday.

Protests were continuing for the fifth day despite several government announcements which assured the workers that the wage framework will be reformed within the next month.

At least 20 factories closed for the day after workers took to the streets at Ashulia’s Jirabo-Kathgora and Jamgora areas, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shahadat Hossain of the Industrial Police-1.

“The clashes erupted when police tried to disperse the protesters. There were back-to-back clashes. Several workers have been injured,” he said.

Additional police and BGB have been deployed to ensure security in the industrial zone. BGB troopers were seen on patrol in front of factories in Savar and Ashulia.

“Workers are now worried about losing their jobs,” said Khairul Mamun Mintu, general secretary of the Garment Workers Trade Union. “There is an ongoing process to sack workers who are seen taking part in protests.”