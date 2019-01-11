Election Commission plans staggered Upazila elections from March

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed revealed the plan on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the parliamentary elections were held in a day.

The Upazila Parishad elections were held in a day in 1990 and 2009 after the local government body was formed in 1985.

The previous commission held the elections to around 500 Upazilas in six phases from March in 2014, months after the last general election.

“The fifth Upazila Prishad elections will be held in phases from the first week of March,” Secretary Helal said.

He also said the schedule for the elections to the 50 seats reserved for women in parliament will be announced next week.