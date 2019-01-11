বাংলা
Friday, January 11, 2019

Election Commission plans staggered Upazila elections from March

  • Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-11 03:59:44 BdST

The Election Commission plans to organise Upazila council elections in phases like it did in 2014.

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed revealed the plan on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the parliamentary elections were held in a day.

The Upazila Parishad elections were held in a day in 1990 and 2009 after the local government body was formed in 1985.

The previous commission held the elections to around 500 Upazilas in six phases from March in 2014, months after the last general election.

“The fifth Upazila Prishad elections will be held in phases from the first week of March,” Secretary Helal said.

He also said the schedule for the elections to the 50 seats reserved for women in parliament will be announced next week.

Shahabuddin Shahjahan dies

German envoy backs protest for ‘fair’ wage

Women ‘raped in captivity for months’ rescued in Feni

Nation observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Two drug suspects killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘shootout’

Court orders Aritry probe report on Feb 11

More »
Disclaimer & Privacy Policy | About us | Contact us | Advertisement | Subscription | bdnews24.com Apps
Copyright © Bangladesh News 24 Hours Limited All Rights Reserved