Shahabuddin Shahjahan of Dhaka Theatre dies, Janaza on Saturday

The family said the mortal remains of Shahabuddin will be brought back to Dhaka from Canada on Friday afternoon.

He will be buried next to his parents at the Banani Graveyard following the funeral prayers at the Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Maghrib prayers on Saturday.

Shahabuddin died in Canada at the age of 69 on Jan 5, Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, a co-founder of Dhaka Theatre, told bdnews24.com.

Shahabuddin is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.