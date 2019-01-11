Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power

The Bangladeshi passport held the 97th spot in the Henley Passport Index for the year 2019. Last year, it had been in the 100th spot.

The Henley Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

For Bangladesh citizens, the number of such destinations is 41, which is the same as Lebanon, Lybia and South Sudan.

Holding the top spot in the index was Japan, whose passports have been the world’s most powerful for two years in a row, with access to 190 countries.

South Korea moved up the list to join Singapore in the second spot, offering access to 189 countries. France and Germany are in a tie for the third spot.

The UK, fighting over Brexit, has fallen significantly in the list. In 2015, it held the joint-first position with Germany. The UK now shares the sixth spot with the US, as both continue to drop down the rankings.

As for the world’s worst passports to carry, Henley’s list puts first war-torn Afghanistan and Iraq. They are followed by Somalia, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen, Eritrea, Palestine and Sudan.

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates’ ascent in the rankings are examples of what happens when countries take a proactive foreign affairs approach, said Dr Christian H Kalin, the inventor of the Passport Index concept.

“The latest ranking shows that despite rising isolationist sentiment in some parts of the world, many countries remain committed to collaboration,” said the group chairman of Henley & Partners in a statement.

“The general spread of open-door policies has the potential to contribute billions to the global economy, as well as create significant employment opportunities around the world.”

The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.