Saturday, January 12, 2019

Bodi asks yaba traders to surrender, or face ‘terrible consequences’

  • Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2019-01-12 03:52:44 BdST

bdnews24

Former Cox’s Bazar MP Abdur Rahman Bodi has asked yaba traders at Teknaf and Ukhia to surrender within five days or face “terrible consequences”.

The ruling Awami League chose Bodi’s wife Shahin Akhter over him for the Cox’s Bazar-4 seat in the Dec 30 parliamentary elections considering criticism for his alleged involvement in smuggling of the pills from Myanmar.

With Bodi at her side, Shahin told the media after taking oath as an MP on Jan 3 that she would do “whatever it takes to put an end to all sorts of misdeeds, including drugs and yaba trade”.

At a meeting with the locals at their home in Teknaf’s Lama Bazar on Friday, Bodi said, “No yaba trader will be allowed to operate in Ukhia and Teknaf. If they don’t surrender, they will face terrible consequences.”

“The yaba traders must communicate with me and surrender within five days,” he added.

Shahin said the yaba traders would have to leave Bangladesh if they did not surrender.  

“The war on drugs will continue,” she added.

Local Awami League leaders Zafar Ahmed and Rafiq Uddin, among others, were present.

