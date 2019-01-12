Police find bodies of two ‘Rohingyas’ with bullet wounds and yaba stash in Cox’s Bazar

The BGB says they fired upon two suspected intruders early on Saturday morning, but adds that it cannot confirm whether anyone was killed in the shooting.

The two bodies were found next to the Moinuddin Memorial College in Huila Union around 8 am on Saturday, said Teknaf Police OC Pradeep Kumar Das.

The two are between 30 to 35 years of age, police say, but have yet to be identified.

“Police recovered the two bodies in the morning after reports from locals,” OC Pradeep said.

“About 50,000 yaba tablets were found with the bodies.”

OC Pradeep said: “Locals say that the dead are residents of the Huila Rohingya camp and were involved in yaba trafficking there.”

Police are investigating the matter.

BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said:

“Two individuals were spotted crossing the Naf River from Myanmar into the Huila Union’s Anwar Project Area.”

“When BGB personnel ordered them to stop they fled. The BGB then opened fire. Though they were wounded, they managed to escape amid the darkness and the fog of the early morning. We searched for them at various areas near the border but could not find them.”

OC Pradeep said the bodies were sent for autopsy to a local morgue.