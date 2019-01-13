Fire at Bhola market destroys 33 stores

The fire began at 9 pm at one part of the East Ilisha Union’s Junction Bazar, said Bhola Police OC Sagir Mia.

Locals say the fire started at a workshop on the east end of the market and quickly spread to the nearby stores.

Six fire service units were able to bring the fire under control after two hours.

Nearly 33 stores were completely destroyed in that time.

No casualties have been reported thus far, but local traders say that the fire has caused nearly Tk 20 million in damages.