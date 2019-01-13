One killed, 15 injured in clashes with police in Narayanganj

The incident occurred in the Chanpur area on Saturday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Khurshid Alam.

The clashes in the area blocked traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway for nearly half an hour.

Two police vehicles were vandalised. Police used shotgun shells to restore order.

According to Bandar Police OC Azharul Islam, the deceased, 22-year-old Atiqur Rahman, lived in Lalmonirhat and had come to Chanpur to visit his in-laws.

According to locals, Madanpur Union Parishad Ward No. 5 member Khalilur Rahman and local labour leader Amir Hossain had long been feuding over control of the Madanpur Bus Stand.

On Nov 18, Khalil was attacked and injured by supporters of his opponent. Khalil’s supporters then attacked and vandalised the homes of Amir’s supporters.

Both sides had filed cases over the incidents, Additional SP Khorshed said. Police went to the Chanpur area on Saturday night to arrest the suspects when they came under attack, he said.

When police detained Khalil supporters Dipu and Shujon, their fellows and locals attacked the police with various makeshift weapons. They managed to snatch Dipu and Shujon away during the clashes.

At least 15 people, including police SI Mohammad Ali and constables Debashish, Monowar and Mohon, were injured in the incident, said OC Azharul Islam.

Babul, 22, was shot by police and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

After police regained control of the area they arrested two other individuals named Rifat and Noornabi, said Bandar Police OC Azharul Islam.

According to DMCH Medical Outpost SI Bachchu Mia, Babul has been admitted to the hospital.