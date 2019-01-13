Fines not working, those found guilty of food adulteration will be jailed: Mayor Khokon

"The anti-adulteration campaign is continuing. We have not been able to stop food adulteration even after imposing fines,” said Khokon at the campaign launch event on Sunday.

“So, we have decided that from now on those found guilty of food adulteration will be sent to jail,” he said.

On Oct 7, 2013, a bill was passed in the national parliament that set a maximum sentence of five years of imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 for the adulteration of food and use of harmful chemicals.

Subsequently in 2015, the mobile court amended section 29 of the mobile court law draft to allow the courts to sentence defendants. The government then added the amendment to the ‘Food Safety Act, 2013.’

The anti-adulteration mobile court visited the Star Kabab restaurant on Satmasjid Road and fined it Tk 5,000 for poor kitchen environment.