Bangladesh jewellers raise gold price in New Year

The prices of the yellow metal went up to Tk 1,166 per bhori or 11.664 grams, said Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus in a statement on Tuesday.

The finest refined quality or 22-carat gold will cost Tk 48,989 per bhori, with a rise of Tk 1,516 from last hiked price.

The 21-carat gold price has been increased to Tk 46,656 per bhori, which was Tk 45, 198 per bhori and 18-carat gold price to Tk 41, 640 per bhori from Tk 40, 124 per bhori.

On Dec 22, the association decided to push the prices of all types of gold by Tk 1,166.

Hours later, it reversed the decision in response to customer calls and considering Christmas Day and New Year.

“But the price of the gold has been increased from January 2 due to the rising gold prices in the international market and local bullion market to avoid losses faced by the local jewellers," said the statement.

The new gold prices (per bhori/11.664gm) are:

22 carat – Tk 48,989

21 carat – Tk 46,656

18 carat – Tk 41, 640

Traditional system gold – Tk 27,585