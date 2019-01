She will hold the conference on the situation at her NAM Building flat in Dhaka at 9pm on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry.

Earlier in the day, at least 30 people were injured in clashes between the agitating workers and law enforcers at Savar on the outskirts of the capital.

The authorities closed 15 factories in the area to tackle the situation.

The workers also demonstrated at Kalshi and Dakkhinkhan in Dhaka and in Narayanganj for the fourth day.