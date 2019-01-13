Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh in Feb with investment plan: BIDA

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA said the Saudi Commerce Ministry has informed Dhaka about the visit of the delegation tentatively on Feb 10-11.

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Commerce and Investment and the Minister for Economic and Planning.

Relationships between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh took a new turn in recent years with the collaboration in almost all sectors, including defence.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the kingdom in October 2018.