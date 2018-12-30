Filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95

Sen, who was battling health complications related to old age, breathed his last at his residence in Kolkata around 10:30 am.

After the release of his first film ‘Raat Bhore’ in 1955, Sen became renowned for his critiques of the harsh realities of contemporary India in his films.

‘Akash Kusum’ (1965), ‘Bhuvan Shome’ (1969), ‘Mrigayaa’ (1976), ‘Calcutta 71’ (1971), ‘Ek Din Pratidin’ (1980), ‘Akaler Sandhane’ (1980), ‘Khandhar’ (1984) and ‘Antareen’ (1993) rank among some of his most celebrated works.

Sen was born on May 14, 1923 in the Faridpur district of Bangladesh. He was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, one of the most prestigious awards in Indian cinema.