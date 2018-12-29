Julian Francis gets Queen’s New Years’ Honours for outstanding contributions to Bangladesh

The FCO has announced 93 awards in recognition of truly exceptional and outstanding service to Britain internationally and overseas, popularly known as the Queen’s New Year’s Honours, it said in a statement.

The Diplomatic Service and Overseas New Year 2019 Honours List recognises extraordinary people in a range of fields including British business and prosperity, British community and community relations, protecting British nationals overseas, charity and voluntary work, child welfare, commemorations and veterans, diplomacy, education, environmental conservation, public health, public service, science and scientific research, security, special education needs and sport.

Francis, who is completing his 50th year of development and relief work in Asia, has worked for 27 years in Bangladesh and 15 years in India.

He first came to Bangladesh after supporting refugees who had fled to India during Bangladesh’s independence struggle. During the 1971 war, he played a leading role in delivering humanitarian aid to some 600,000 refugees affected by the conflict, the FCO said in a statement.

Over the five decades, Francis has demonstrated a strongly principled and passionate commitment to help the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in Bangladesh, the FCO said.

“Using his deep understanding of Bangladeshi society and culture, he has been a central figure in delivering on a wide range of humanitarian and development programmes providing vital health, education and livelihoods support to some of the poorest and most marginalised communities in the country. Julian Francis is a hugely respected and well-known figure in Bangladesh and his work has reflected real credit on the UK.”

Francis has been awarded with the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ and also Bangladeshi citizenship by the government of Bangladesh.

"It is indeed a great honour to be recognised in this way. At the same time, I honour the many colleagues who, over the years, have worked closely with me, at times moulding my thoughts and actions to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged,” said Francis after learning of his award.

“I congratulate everyone receiving an honour and thank them for their hard work and years of service. Britain’s impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised today. Everyone in the FCO, at home and overseas, is grateful,” said Sir Simon McDonald, head of the Diplomatic Service.